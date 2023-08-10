Keep Your Cool While Working Outdoors

Summer’s clearly not done with us yet. As of this writing, record breaking temperatures were coming in 15˚ above average and spiking above 100˚ in searing heat from Texas across to Florida. For landscapers, this can be downright dangerous. Follow these heat safety measures, stay hydrated, and look into the benefits of acclimatization and cooling PPE. Here are other items that can help your crew stay cool.
Dickies Temp-iQ® 365 Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Fortify your workwear with performance driven solutions in Dickies Temp-iQ® 365 Long Sleeve Tee. This all-season tee is backed by innovative Temp-iQ® 365 technology designed to maintain the ideal microclimate between you and your workwear all year round. The advanced body temperature control traps heat when you’re cold and releases heat when you are warm, making this long sleeve tee the ultimate foundation to finish any shift strong. Plus, you’ll achieve superior sun protection with UPF 40+ and thumbholes for added coverage, as well as an anti-odor finish that keeps you feeling fresh all day. Doubling down on protection, the drop tail hem gives you more coverage in the back, while side vents allow for optimal breathability. Designed to maximize mobility, the underarm gusset makes reaching and climbing a breeze.
Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets & Powders
I was introduced to Nuun tablets by my father, an avid cyclist, a few years ago and am now addicted. It seems the rest of the world has now discovered them as well. Simply drop these slightly fizzy flavored solutions into a water bottle for better hydration through five key electrolytes without all the extra sugar or additives. Each tube (about $7.49) contains 10 tablets (essentially 10 drinks) and you can buy bulk in an eight tube box (roughly $54-$60). 12 flavors to select from, four include caffeine. My favorite is fruit punch! I haven’t yet tried the Nuun Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix ($23.99/16 packets per box), which is a fast-dissolving powder that contains no fizziness. Find out more–including tablets for Immunity, Energy, Vitamins, etc. by clicking here.
Dovetail Women’s Workwear Ultra Light Ripstop Collection
Depending on how much coverage you prefer, there are three style options available in Dovetail’s Ultra Light Ripstop. The popular Britt X pant is now joined by the Freshley Overall and the new Day Construct Short. Each style is constructed of 7 oz. ultra lightweight ripstop cotton with light stretch and are stain resistant, water resistant, quick drying, and have a UPF 50. This, in addition to all the pockets, fit, and flex a hard-working woman needs to keep her cool.
ThermaSure Microfiber Cooling Band/Loop Available At SiteOne Landscape Supply
ThermaSure evaporative cooling products are engineered to keep you cool in hot and dry conditions. These cooling loops protext against dust, debris and winds and feature UPF-50 protection from the sun. Manufactured with lightweight stretch fabric with non-chafing elastic ends for comfort. Multiple ways to wear * Reusable and machine washable * One size fits most * Excellent protection. Click here.
KENZEN Heat & Safety Monitoring
KENZEN is a complete heat and safety monitoring platform that deploys across your workforce — via integrated worker devices, mobile apps, team dashboards, and enterprise software. Workers wear compact, waterproof smart PPE devices that record individual biometric data such as core body temperature, heart rate, and exertion levels. A mobile app empowers individuals to self-monitor key physiological indicators, resulting in increased worker awareness and adoption, while a mobile team dashboard alerts managers to deviations from baselines, allowing them to intervene, privately and quickly. This risk management tool also advises about broad safety trends so managers can analyze and use data.
Carhartt LWD™ Relaxed Fit Hybrid Short
Hot days on the job call for more comfortable clothing like these men’s Carhartt shorts. With Carhartt Force® technology. they’re engineered to wick sweat and dry fast, so you stay cool and comfortable. Lightweight yet durable, the four-way stretch twill keeps you moving freely while standing up to wear-and-tear. There’s also plenty of storage, including a secret zippered pocket. UPF 50.