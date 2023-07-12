Equip Exposition Offers Golden Ticket Giveaway

40 Golden Tickets will be awarded among those registering before July 31. One of those 40 will be a grand prize winner.

Equip Exposition is gearing up for another exciting event, and are adding a new giveaway to help celebrate its 40th year. Equip is giving away 40 Golden Tickets for those registering before July 31. One of those 40 will be a grand prize winner.

Equip is an annual four-day event for the landscape industry held by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). It features 1,000 exhibits, an outdoor testing area, as well as educational opportunities. In 2023, it will be held October 17-20 in Louisville, KY.

All 40 Equip Exposition Golden Ticket winners receive:

a free ticket to attend the trade show,

a choice of one education session (out of 30+) paid for by Equip,

a meal voucher for the show, and

$50 to spend on Equip Exposition merchandise, such as t-shirts, fall wear, and zip-ups from the official Equip Exposition store.

One grand prize winner will also receive (in addition to the items listed above):

a 3-night stay at an Equip Expo Hotel Room Block,

two front-row tickets to the Thursday Night Headliner Concert featuring Third Eye Blind at the KFC Yum! Center, and

a $400, pre-paid visa card to help with travel expenses.

The Thursday Night Headliner Concert with Third Eye Blind isn’t to be missed. Equip Expo is renting out the biggest Arena in downtown Louisville.

Equip also offers a no-cost, method to enter the Golden Ticket Giveaway.

OFFICIAL RULES CLICK HERE.

For more information on the 2023 event, click here.