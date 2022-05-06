Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition has opened registration for the 2022 trade show, to be held Oct. 18-21 in Louisville, KY.

The Equip Exposition, formerly known as GIE+EXPO will take place in Louisville, KY from October 18-21, 2022. According to Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show, “Equip Exposition is one trade show where you can test before you invest in new products, innovations and ideas for your business.”

Equip Expo has expanded its education offerings for attendees, including a series of landscape contractor workshops and courses on adding irrigation, pool, and landscape lighting segments. Bob Clements International and the Equipment & Engine Training Council will offer technician training and management courses for dealers and retailers.

New this year, Equip Exposition will kick off Tuesday evening, with a welcome reception for all attendees at Louisville Slugger Field. The Expo will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. for dealers and 12 noon for contractors. It will also feature a TurfMutt Foundation 5K, sponsored by Ariens, at the Louisville Downtown riverfront and across the Ohio River pedestrian bridge. The conference will close Friday with a networking breakfast and keynote.

Perks of Registration

All registrants receive free admission to:

Welcome Reception at Louisville Slugger Field, sponsored by Husqvarna and Louisville Tourism

Opening Keynote with David Feherty, sponsored by John Deere and Equip

Concert Series with Trace Adkins and the Crashers, sponsored by STIHL on the Belgard Stage

Influencer LIVE, sponsored by Kohler Engines

Closing Keynote and Breakfast with National Geographic’s Joel Sartore

Equip Exposition continues to co-locate with Hardscape North America, presented by the Interlocking Concrete Paving Institute and National Concrete Manufacturers Association. Registration at Equip Expo gets attendees free access to the HNA show.

To learn more or register, click here.

To learn more about the re-brand and re-launch from the GIE+EXPO to the Equip Exposition click here.