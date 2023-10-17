Get Equipped: Equip Exposition

TORO TurfMaster Revolution

The same proven TurfMaster platform you know meets quiet, commercial-grade battery power in the new 30″ TurfMaster Revolution. Three 60 V Flex-Force® batteries keep this walk-behind working for up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime and can cut up to an acre per charge. Those same batteries can be used across Toro’s Revolution Series Handheld Tools. Recharging the batteries takes just 40 minutes. The 2-bail control system makes it easy to vary the speed, and its 3-in-1 design allows operators to switch between mulching, bagging, or side discharge quickly. The TurfMaster Revolution boasts noise reduction that makes it half as loud as traditional gas mowers.