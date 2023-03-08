BOSS Software, a landscape enterprise business management software, announced the winners of its 2022 BOSS Elevation Awards. The Awards are given annually to users who have taken their knowledge of the industry-leading software to the next level to manage their businesses more efficiently and profitably.

For the third time, Greenscape Land Design, Inc. of Raynham, MA has earned the Elevation Award for producing the best BOSS Scorecard Report. The report audits a user’s performance in deploying as many system features and functionalities as possible in their operations, as well as maintaining the cleanest data.

A BOSS user since 2015, Greenscape credits the software with helping increase the company’s gross profit margin some 14 points over this span by allowing the company to easily segment data to measure against its KPIs, and more effectively communicate those results with their team and customers.

“Our team takes great pride in how we use BOSS Software to help make important day-to-day business decisions that drive our growth and allow us to better serve clients,” says Nate Patnaude, vice president of Greenscape. “We’ve used the data in Boss to make day to day, and year to year, business decisions and we work hard to maintain the integrity of that data so that it is reliable and accurate.”

Nashville-based Gardens of Babylon, a BOSS user for 12 years, was named the BOSS Fast Track Award for achieving the highest revenue growth. Owner Marcus Kerske credits the software with enabling his company to better manage the details that come with a sharp increase in sales – 35% since 2020!

“BOSS has become the backbone of our landscape division and has allowed us to make sure we are more accurately tracking job costing, material usage, and labor hours,” said Kerske. “We have been able to create processes, including generating valuable reports, in one centralized software to support our growth.”

