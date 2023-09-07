Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo

BOSS Software From The Integra Group

The Integra Group has added additional tools for improved data management and financial reporting to its BOSS Software. The tools include a new production dashboard, new business intelligence (BI) dashboards, and SiteRecon integration, as well as improvements for calculating job cost overtime, a new pivot table report for FSE/audit, and added tabs to job screen for tickets, invoices, and material. Integra has added: a mobile link to property locations and directions, an update item cost from receipt or receipt history, and BOSS Scorecard updates. The new production dashboard offers greater ease of use and flexibility to view and organize schedules. There’s also a new drop-down menu to filter by services and default schedules, and a new display feature allows you to filter crews. The new system uses color-coded tickets to see ticket status immediately. Eight new BI dashboards have been created which can be included in reports, include employee count and hours, estimated hours vs. actual hours, gross profit by month or by year, and other improvements.