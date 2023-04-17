Hunter & Its Customers Donate To Aid Earthquake Relief Efforts

Hunter Industries recently teamed up with its customers around the world to help victims in Turkey and Syria after a series of catastrophic earthquakes devastated local communities in February.
Guided by the core value of Social Responsibility, Hunter conducted a fundraising campaign to provide the victims and their families with the immediate financial assistance needed for food, shelter, medical services, and other essential needs. The company supported relief efforts by donating to several leading global charitable giving organizations: Save the Children, World Central Kitchen, and Doctors Without Borders.
Joint Efforts Double Relief Funding
Hunter provided three ways for customers to contribute to its disaster relief program:
- Coin donations through its educational platform, The Vault
- Point donations through its frequent buyer platform, the Hunter Preferred Program
- Direct cash donations to various organizations supporting the relief efforts
The company doubled customer contributions via its platforms by matching all point and coin donations made through The Vault and the Hunter Preferred Program. These joint efforts resulted in the following outcomes:
- 77850 coins donated through The Vault
- 16,746 points donated through the Hunter Preferred Program
- $6,300 donated by Hunter customers
- $2,000 donated by Hunter employees
- $11,700 donated by Hunter Corporate (including matched funds)
- $20,000 total donations
“We’re truly humbled by the generosity our customers showed during our recent disaster relief fundraising campaign. Through our combined efforts, we were able to provide much-needed funding to support the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria still suffering from tragic losses. We hope it will help sustain them as they begin the recovery process,” said Warren Gorowitz, director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Hunter.
