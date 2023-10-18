Landscape Management Network (LMN) has announced a series of two-day Mastermind Sessions on business growth transformation led by Founder and CEO Mark Bradley. These Sessions are designed to equip landscaping professionals with a diverse array of strategies, planning techniques, tips, and tools to drive business growth, increase revenue, and boost profitability.

Bradley, who built a $50 million landscaping business from the ground up, will help landscape business leaders develop their 2024 growth strategies, as well as actionable plans to achieve those goals—whether it’s a $5 million increase in revenue or $25 million. Bradley’s insight will also help leaders excel in hiring, staff management, sales, operations, and efficiency.

“Education has always been a core philosophy at LMN, and I’m thrilled I get to share my knowledge of the Industry with the next generation of business leaders through these Mastermind Sessions,” said Bradley. “There won’t be any fluff during these two-day events. We will get right down to work and I’ll help guide you toward increased success for years to come.”

With over 20 years of experience building successful landscaping businesses and technology platforms, Bradley will share his expertise and proven strategies for achieving remarkable growth and profitability. This paid workshop, featuring hands-on learning sessions, will be held in various cities across North America beginning on October 21 in Toronto, Ontario, and provide landscaping professionals with the opportunity to gain personalized insights and actionable tactics.

Following the two-day session in Toronto, which includes a facility tour of JC Landscaping on October 21st, Bradley will host sessions at the following locations:

Additionally, LMN will be launching a series of free webinars and fireside chats throughout the Winter, further providing landscapers with the tools and tips they need to succeed in 2024. To learn more about these free events, follow LMN on Instagram @lmn_software.

For more information, and to secure your space at a session, visit golmn.com/workshops.

For related news, read:

LMN Introduces Job Costing Advisor For Landscapers

Does Your Landscape Crew Practice These Heat Safety Measures?