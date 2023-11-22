Mariani Premier Group Wins 21 NALP Awards Of Excellence

Awards were won by nine different MPG companies throughout the U.S.

Mariani Premier Group, a national network of top, family-owned landscaping companies, is the recipient of 21 Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). The NALP Awards recognize outstanding projects in commercial and residential lawn care and landscape contracting, management, and design.

Mariani Premier Group companies that received awards included: Borst Landscape & Design, Designs By Sundown, Glengate, Hoffman Landscapes, Kent Greenhouse & Gardens, Mariani Landscape, NatureWorks Landscape Services, Siciliano Landscape, and Southview Design.

“Winning 21 NALP Awards of Excellence is a record for us, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our designers and teams for their dedication to these exceptional projects and their clients,” said Frank Mariani, Green Industry pioneer and Chairman of MPG. “It is our greatest joy to provide award-winning service and design to our clientele and turn their landscape dreams into a reality.”

A few of the MPG project winners include:

Mariani’s “City Escape” or “Multi-Level Living.” The “City Escape” Project is winner of the esteemed Judge’s Award and another Gold Awards, and is an extraordinary urban design property that boasts outdoor living environments on six levels. Located in the heart of Chicago, “City Escape” is an outdoor oasis where clients can enjoy multiple living areas on different levels. “City Escape” boasts unique design features, spanning the vegetable garden to the copper fireplace to the custom mural.

“As a designer, my goal is to create spaces that reflect my client’s personality and lifestyle. In this case, we wanted the growing family to fully enjoy their urban location and outdoor space,” said Carrie Woleban-Meade, Design Principal. “The result is an inviting and multi-functional space for relaxation, entertainment, and connection to the natural world. I am so honored NALP recognized this project and our work at Mariani with the Judge’s Award.”

Designs by Sundown’s “Mountain Retreat” and “White House in the Village.” Designs By Sundown (DBS), located in Littleton, CO, is an award-winning Landscape Architecture, Construction and Maintenance company. DBS received two Gold Awards for its “Mountain Retreat” and “White House in the Village” projects, and two Silver Awards for its “French Provence” and “Modern Farmhouse” projects.

Nestled atop a mountain, the “Mountain Retreat” project is an extraordinary 10-acre property that beautifully combines the splendor of the Rocky Mountains with the comfort and functionality of a modern family abode. DBS desired a design that seamlessly blended with the existing property conditions, incorporating color and texture to enhance the overall aesthetic.

In contrast, “White House in the Village” is a modern farmhouse-style property located just outside Denver, featuring layered textures that connect the architecture and interior design. The final result of “White House in the Village” blends the organization’s love of gardening and contemporary design, resulting in a unique fusion of farmhouse nostalgia and modern sophistication.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized for the design and completion of both of these unique projects. Executing a complex design on a challenging site is extremely rewarding, once everything comes together,” said Wiley Klein, Landscape Designer on both DBS projects.

Glengate’s “Bedford Modern Renovation”. Another MPG member, Glengate, a family-owned swimming pool and landscape architecture company based in Wilton, CT, received one Gold and three Silver Awards. Glengate’s “Bedford Modern Renovation” sought to build upon the natural beauty of the incredible Bedford Valley through its unique, dramatic pool design.

“The project was about ensuring the spaces we reinvented would enhance the pool area’s breathtaking valley views, as well as foreshadow the overall drama of the renovated house as guests arrive in the parking court. We worked closely with Jay Levy, the architect on the house, to be sure our work harmonized with and elevated his vision throughout the landscapes. The result is a landscape that greets visitors and the homeowner daily with artistic uses of natural materials in modern forms that marry the aesthetic of the home to its surroundings,” said Brandon Jones, Partner & Design Director.

“Glengate is always pursuing excellence in everything we do for our clients, but receiving these awards from our industry peers alongside the best landscape companies nationwide affirms that we indeed are delivering the best design, construction and maintenance for our customers. It makes what we do all the more rewarding,” added Jordan Scott, Managing Partner & President.

In 2023, Mariani announced the establishment of the Mariani Premier Group (MPG), an ever-growing network of 15 of the top, family-owned landscape companies across the U.S. MPG was created with the goal of elevating the national landscape industry and creating a way for landscape companies across the country to leverage one another’s resources and strengths. For more information about MPG, please visit www.marianipremiergroup.com. Companies interested in partnering with Mariani can email partner@marianipremiergroup.com for more information.

