Robin Autopilot’s solutions include robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) technology that enables lawn maintenance and landscaping professionals to offer environmentally friendly, cost-efficient and labor-saving services for residential and commercial landscapes. Its multi-manufacturer platform includes partnerships with several leading equipment manufacturers, including Graze, Husqvarna, ECHO, NexMow and Spider.

Graze’s autonomous electric mowers are designed to serve large-scale properties such as airports, golf courses, parks and government facilities, including properties with high security requirements. The company provides solutions that can increase profitability, reduce expenses, and enhance the safety of landscaping operations. Its mowers offer better quality cutting than gasoline-powered mowers, as well as environmental benefits to help companies achieve their sustainability goals.

In June, Robin launched a multi-manufacturer initiative at DFW, focusing on landscaping maintenance across the airport’s campus, including its corporate headquarters, Founders Plaza, and dams.

“Graze and Husqvarna mowers tested extremely well in both effectiveness and efficiency for the project,” said Logan Fahey, Chairman of Robin Autopilot and CEO of Graze. “We are excited about the success of this initiative and we look forward to the possibility of expanding it and other key programs to serve enterprise-level customers in the rapidly growing autonomous mowing industry throughout Texas.”