Top 20 Regions For Spotted Lanternfly

As Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) continues to wreak havoc across the East Coast and beyond, TruGreen® has conducted a study to determine the top areas in the U.S. most impacted by or susceptible to the invasive species.

Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania, which is where the pest was first detected in September of 2014, has a significant presence of SLF. The areas of Pennsylvania most impacted include: Pittsburgh, Harrisburg–Lancaster–Lebanon–York, Philadelphia, Wilkes Barre–Scranton–Hazleton, and Johnstown–Altoona–State College.

Data gathered by TruGreen between May 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 reveals the following Top 20 U.S. regions as the most, or most likely to be, impacted by SLF:

“Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species native to Asia found primarily along the Eastern Seaboard and continuing to spread throughout the country, can pose a threat to natural ecosystems. Their feeding habits can cause damage to trees and shrubs, so it’s important for residents in the identified areas to stay vigilant when adult spotted lanternflies are most active from July through December and take appropriate measures to control the spread of these pests before the egg-laying stage, which occurs September through November,” said Roger May, PhD, director of technical operations at TruGreen. “By working together, we can combat the spread of spotted lanternflies and protect the health and beauty of our outdoor living spaces.”

