Vectorworks, a global design and BIM software provider, is offering its software free to landscape design students. Students can access a free educational license for Vectorworks 2024, which offers a range of solutions designed to streamline workflows, minimize effort, boost efficiency, increase precision, and elevate organizational capabilities. Students and educators who request an educational license will have access to Vectorworks Design Suite, which includes all the capabilities of Architect for architecture and interiors, Landmark for landscape design, Spotlight, Braceworks and ConnectCAD for entertainment design and Fundamentals.

“Vectorworks software helps designers change the world,” said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Program Specialist Jennifer Hart. “We want to make sure students and educators are included. We take pride in offering free access to our software and resources that help aspiring designers unlock their potential.”

Students’ can also kickstart their professional careers with financial assistance. Vectorworks’ student2PRO program helps set recent graduates up with design software and tools. Anyone who has recently completed a design-based program at a university, college, or post-secondary vocational school is eligible for 40% off an annual subscription.

Vectorworks University, a free, self-guided training platform, offers the opportunity access industry certifications and fine-tune work skills. Constantly updated with new content, including webinars, how-tos and feature highlights, Vectorworks University delivers hundreds of videos. Beyond training, Vectorworks University also offers many in-depth courses and the Vectorworks Certification Program. A Vectorworks certification can help students increase their knowledge and skills, advance their careers, and help them stand out.

For more information and to also learn more about how you can tap into Vectorworks’ educational offerings, visit vectorworks.net/education.

