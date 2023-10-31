Which Cities Would Dracula Dig?

Finding a community that’s business-friendly and will also keep your employees happy and healthy can drive you batty. It’s got to be even more challenging if your crew drinks blood, can’t go out in the daylight, and sleeps in coffins.

Warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings (homes with basements) are among the amenities a vampire might desire in a hometown. To make finding the perfect place to live less of a pain in the neck for Dracula and his ilk, Lawn Love compiled its 2023 ranking of the Best and Worst Cities for Vampires ranking. The lawn care company also took into consideration community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups and tours, as well as deterrents like sunshine and garlic festivals, among the 17 total metrics.

The 10 Best — And Worst — Cities For Vampires