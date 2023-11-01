Get Equipped: Landscape Lighting

Unique Lighting Systems INSPIRA Fixtures

The INSPIRA system provides a low-voltage solution with unparalleled lighting portrait possibilities. It incorporates correlated color temperature (CCT) and red, green, and blue (RGB) adjustability into all fixtures, using integrated LED technology and allowing for maximum customization in white temperature and color. The INSPIRA lineup introduces three new fixtures: the Monet Well Light, Rembrandt Up/Down Light, and Van Gogh Area Light. All fixtures are Cloud-connected through the SMRTSCAPE platform, providing wireless control from anywhere via the mobile app and website. SMRTSCAPE allows users to adjust and control lighting at any time to create one-of-a-kind designs and lighting eff ects. Additionally, users can create and name custom lighting themes and save them within their SMRTSCAPE account.