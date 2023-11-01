Get Equipped: Landscape Lighting

From the October 2023 Issue
From highbay fixtures to bollards and inground linear lights, this assortment of landscape lighting products will help your team create beautiful and functional illuminated outdoor spaces.
Tivoli ADAPT True RGB+W Series
Tivoli Lighting has combined ADAPT glassware with their True RGB+W 3-channel DMX system to provide additional mix-and-match interior and exterior lighting options. Offering 11 standard 5″ globes and three new 3.5″ and 2.5″ globes, the ADAPT family now offers 14 designer globes coated with shatter-resistant silicone. Tivoli’s True RGB+W technology system delivers 16 million+ combinations of pure and precise color tones. Its proprietary algorithm controls RGB+W (5000K) LEDs to produce superior color saturation and true white performance with only 3 DMX channels. Through DMX512 protocol, individual globe con provides unique environments. Each globe is auto-addressed for fast setup and connection.
EarthTronics Color And Wattage Selectable UFO LED Highbay Series
The two new Color and Wattage selectable UFO LED Highbay fixtures allow facilities the flexibility of switching among three temperatures (3000K, 4000K, and 5000K) at the time of installation and four wattages with a high 80 CRI to ensure improved visual acuity for accuracy. The series operates on 120/277 VAC with 0-10 V dimming standard. The LED driver is equipped with 12 VDC to power optional sensors and EarthConnect Bluetooth mesh systems. In addition, the fixtures have a powder-coat finish, stainless-steel screws, and an IK08 polycarbonate lens.
Unique Lighting Systems INSPIRA Fixtures
The INSPIRA system provides a low-voltage solution with unparalleled lighting portrait possibilities. It incorporates correlated color temperature (CCT) and red, green, and blue (RGB) adjustability into all fixtures, using integrated LED technology and allowing for maximum customization in white temperature and color. The INSPIRA lineup introduces three new fixtures: the Monet Well Light, Rembrandt Up/Down Light, and Van Gogh Area Light. All fixtures are Cloud-connected through the SMRTSCAPE platform, providing wireless control from anywhere via the mobile app and website. SMRTSCAPE allows users to adjust and control lighting at any time to create one-of-a-kind designs and lighting eff ects. Additionally, users can create and name custom lighting themes and save them within their SMRTSCAPE account.
WAC Scoop Bollard
WAC Landscape Lighting’s SCOOP Bollard is ideal for illuminating and accenting landscaping, walkways, buildings, and parking areas. Add ambient lighting to the property and improve security by increasing visibility. IP66-rated and protected against high-pressure water jets, this new LED landscape luminaire is a factory-sealed watertight fixture with a constant output for 9-15 V input. Sleek linear designs blend seamlessly into pathways while providing soft, even illumination.
Acclaim Lighting Terra Linear
Available in a standard optic version or a 100% frosted glass, direct view version, Terra Linear has a drive-over rating of 6,000 pounds, with an anti-slip coating and anti-theft security screws. This new in-ground linear series is available in 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, Dynamic White (2700K-6000K), Quad Spectrum (RGBW, W=3000K), Quad White 4000K, and Quad White 6000K. Powered by Acclaim Lighting’s XTR Driver with 50/60Hz direct or 380 VDC using an XTR Driver 4000/8000 (200-300VAC input to XTR driver), Terra Linear is designed for maximum runs up to 700′ long in large-scale, architectural lighting applications. Its top glass lens performs in temperatures ranging from -40° F to 131° F.
Landscape Forms Ashbery Expansion
Landscape Forms is expanding its Ashbery lighting family. Focused on broadening performance capabilities, the new Ashbery expansions allow the company’s immensely popular line of modern traditional area lights to feature more prominently in a greater range of outdoor spaces. The Ashbery expansion incorporates Type 2 and Type 4 distributions to join the existing Type 3 and Type 5 options, and has expanded lumen ranges, more options for increased output, and a clear lens to join the original diff used lens. Also joining these expanded performance capabilities is a new smaller-scale luminaire that adds 8′, 10′ ,and 12′ pole heights to the original offering of 12′, 14′, and 16′ heights.