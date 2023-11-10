Aspire Pavers Unveils New 16″ x 16″ Option

Brought to you by

Aspire Pavers is unveiling its latest product addition: 16″ x 16″ pavers. Building on its existing product line featuring 4″ x 4″ pavers, 4″ x 8″ pavers, and 8″ x 8″ pavers, Aspire’s introduction of the larger format pavers marks a significant step forward in both design possibilities and installation efficiency.

With a focus on enhanced ease of installation, the 16″ x 16″ pavers cover a larger surface area, streamlining the installation process and reducing labor requirements. Notably, a single 16″ x 16″ paver is designed to interlock with four grids effortlessly, creating new efficiencies and ease of use. With the ability to seamlessly mix and match sizes, landscapers can create unique patterns and arrangements.

“Aspire Pavers is committed to delivering solutions that combine innovation and practicality,” says Lee Martucci, vice president of Business Development. “Our new 16″ x 16″ pavers exemplify this commitment by making installation faster while also expanding creative horizons for design enthusiasts.”

Aspire makes their pavers using post-consumer recycled materials, including recycled scrap tire rubber and plastics. The manufacturing process aligns with the brand’s dedication to environmental consciousness. The pavers are also extremely durable, ensuring longevity and resistance to various environmental factors. From residential driveways to patios and pathways, the pavers offer aesthetic appeal and robust performance.

For more information on the 16″ x 16″ pavers and also the range of Aspire’s products, please visit aspirepavers.com.

