It’s true there are many causes for young urban trees to die, and tree roots are not perfect. We are not promoting the idea that tree root systems can or should be perfect. But, they do need to be free of serious defects that could (and do) result in early mortality.

Gaining Clarity

It’s hard to fix what you can’t see. Years ago, I would think, “If only I had a crystal ball to see the trees’ roots and determine if there is a problem that could be corrected.” I wondered:

What if we could produce a 3D image of the tree root systems – like an X-ray CT scan?

What if we could isolate root complexities and identify problems throughout the root ball?

What if we could predict outcomes if planted as-is, or if corrected before planting?

With these goals in mind, we created an ongoing collaboration with the scientists at Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. (GSSI) who have non-destructive testing (NDT) ground penetrating radar (GPR) devices.

There is still a lot of work ahead but we hope to soon introduce a 3D GPR Tree-CT system empowered by AI/ML software that not only assesses the quality of nursery stock trees but informs users of results in terms that they can easily understand.

Ideally, the system will inspect and assess the quality of tree root systems above ground, before planting, in a way that is easy-to-use, meaningful, and cost effective. For nurseries, quality metric measurements can be performed in production that result in higher quality tree stock. Essentially, the system could serve a predictive model to increase the life span of nursery stock trees and help them reach their potential.

With this tool (called INSIGHT™) and our root quality grading metric, root problems deep inside the root ball will be located and identified, with suggestions for corrective action when possible. The brain of the system is our Root-Analysis Software. Based on the GPR data and driven by root system variables established in our “Tree Root Quality Classification Model,” INSIGHT translates the data into meaningful information for tree buyers.

Here are some of our strategic goals for the Nursery Tree Industry:

Growers can use this tool throughout the production process to help them maximize resources, train staff, improve product quality, and comply with order requirements.

With our free app, a QR-coded tree tag reader will provide anyone with root quality information and suggest actions to correct serious root system problems, if correctable.

Buyers’ order specifications can include root-quality grading with compliance verified by the QR-coded tree tag.

Grounded in science and data, our peer-reviewed model will support compliance with order specifications and may inspire improved industry standards for tree root quality.

To foster ongoing education, we will establish a foundation with a percentage of our profits to inspire others to continue our work. While our starting point is to inspect trees above ground, our learning will soon be adapted (v2.0) to trees in situ to offer risk assessment, diagnostics, and prediction – always with an action plan.

The underpinning objective of our research and the mission at TreesROI™ is straightforward yet far-reaching: increase the quality, value, benefits, and lifespan of nursery stock trees, for them to grow to maturity in the urban landscape. Because urban trees should never be strangled by their own roots.

Ambusk has been a leader in urban tree stewardship since 2006 through her volunteerism in Vermont. Upon retirement from GE Healthcare in 2011 and a 40-year career in Finance/Controllership IT, she was inspired to solve a global problem that causes early and unnecessary tree mortality. Ambusk started TreesROI in 2012, and hopes to soon introduce INSIGHT™, the product outcome of the company’s research and development. She presented her research this year at the 2023 Trees + Tech Summit hosted by PlanIT Geo and The Landscape Below Ground V conference, held at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.

