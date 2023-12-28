Vectorworks 2024

Improved visual and organizational capabilities, plus a new automated Fence tool, help users take their creativity further in Vectorworks 2024. The automated Fence tool saves significant time, while designing in 2D or 3D, and reduces the chance of errors in material specifications. The new Landmark Color Palette provides an efficient nature-focused color selection experience. Users can easily access the specific colors they need to communicate design intentions. Legends for Site Model Analysis also offer the ability to communicate design decisions promptly and effectively. Users will have better control over the graphical output of site model snapshots, with the ability to include a legend to help clients better understand annotations, and a highly customizable color scale ensures users can include critical information about slope ranges and elevation values.