Recent Acquisitions By Mariani, Ruppert, And Fecon

Several acquisitions took place in December. Some included:

Mariani Premier Group has announced the acquisition of Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes. Mariani Premier Group is a first-of-its-kind national platform that supports a growing family of landscaping companies. The Mariani Premier Group’s vision is to build the world’s premier outdoor living company and today’s announcement marks the 16th company acquired by Mariani as part of its national expansion strategy.

Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes was founded in 2000 by Bobby Head and Jason Ulberg to serve private residences and commercial businesses in the Vail, Denver, and Aspen areas. Headquartered in the Vail region with two additional offices in Denver and Aspen, the company offers a variety of landscaping solutions, including landscape design, installation, maintenance services, water features, and fencing.

Companies that join the Mariani Premier Group continue to operate under the same brand with decision-making at the local level. Mariani Premier Group provides national support and tools through a shared services platform so all companies can achieve even greater success.

President of Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes Bobby Head remarked: “We are so pleased to join this family of incredible landscaping companies. The national support and tools provided by Mariani Premier Group will allow us to enhance client service capabilities and accelerate our growth. We’re looking forward to an even brighter future.”

Ruppert Acquires Tres Amigos Outdoor Services

Ruppert Landscape, LLC an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, has announced the acquisition of Tree Amigos Outdoor Services, Inc. Serving the Florida market for nearly 24 years, Tree Amigos is a leading commercial landscape company in the Greater Jacksonville and Orlando areas. Founded and operated by Jim Proctor and Steve Nelson, Tree Amigos’ service offerings include commercial landscape maintenance and installation. The company operates as Green Orchid Landscape Services in the Orlando market.

The acquisition of Tree Amigos aligns with Ruppert’s vision to continue to grow the company’s footprint within current and adjacent markets. Ruppert Landscape CEO Phil Key said, “Florida has been a key market of interest for us, and, in Tree Amigos, we’ve found an ideal partner… We are going to learn a lot from one another and I am excited about what the combined businesses will achieve together,” Key affirmed.

Fecon Acquires Stumper Industries

Fecon, a manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, recently acquired Stumper Industries, a manufacturer of stump grinder attachments for mini and standard skid steers and compact track loaders, excavators and tractor applications. The acquisition expands the landscaping and land maintenance solutions Fecon offers in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industries. Stumper’s attachments provide a cost-effective solution for tree service businesses and landscape companies to remove debris safely, quickly and efficiently from job sites.

The Stumper series features five quick-attach models compatible with compact to heavy-duty machinery. The attachments range from 22- to 36-inch cutting diameters with up to 12-inch cut depths per pass. Additionally, the Stumper Grapple — a heavy-duty, multiuse tool — easily attaches to mini skid steers to efficiently remove logs and debris from a jobsite.

