Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

As 2023 draws to a close, lawn professionals can take advantage of one of the last opportunities of the year to earn CEU credits during FMC’s 1st Friday turf webinar. This Friday, December 1 at 2 pm ET, the topic will be “Turf Weed Identification” presented by Dr. Andrew Osburn, a Technical Service Manager with FMC.

The free 60-minute webinars are part of the FMC True Champions end-user loyalty program. The FMC 1st Friday program provides monthly webinars with CEU credits typically offered in 30-40 states.

In this month’s webinar, Dr. Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds.

“Andrew will be presenting tremendously useful insight into problematic weed species in lawn environments,” explained Mike Sisti, North America Marketing Manager at FMC Professional Solutions. “The presentation is already approved by states from coast to coast with many in between and we’re looking forward to another engaging group of attendees.”

To register for the FMC True Champions program and the webinar, visit the Turf Weed identification page. All professionals can attend as long as registered.

Although the monthly webinars are free to attend, only FMC True Champions members can receive CEU credits. Lawn professionals who join FMC’s True Champions program receive exclusive business-building solutions and rewards on FMC products while becoming part of the company’s industry commitment to support the lawn care industry.