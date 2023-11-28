Brought to you by

Fecon LLC, the global manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, has acquired TREEfrogg LLC, a manufacturer of tree trimming saw attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. The acquisition expands the right-of-way clearing solutions offered by Fecon in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industry. Designed to fit small to midsize carriers, TREEfrogg’s patented tree trimming saws allow landscapers, landowners, and DOT’s to perform tree maintenance with machines they already have quickly, safely, and economically. Fecon will rebrand the saw attachments as Trim Ex.

“We are excited to add TREEfrogg trimming saws to the Fecon line,” said Jeff Stanley, Fecon’s senior vice president of product development. “This addition expands the offering to our agricultural, rural, and DOT customers. It gives them a productivity-enhancing solution for selective tree-trimming.”

The attachments offer a solution for tackling overhanging tree limbs and other vegetation along easements, right-of-ways, roads, fence rows, paths and other applications. Cutting faster than a chainsaw bar, the Trim Ex 26S saw attachment features a 24″ carbide-tipped forestry blade. The blade spins at 3,000 rpm and operates with standard flow machines between 10 gpm to 27 gpm with no high flow needed. The operator hydraulically rotates the saw head from the cab as much as 180˚ to optimize the cutting angle. The boom also telescopes to 18′ total length, which provides a working height of 26′. Combined, the high-speed saw, rotating head, and telescoping boom allow the operator to make continuous, clean cuts from one machine position.

By eliminating chainsaws, bucket trucks or other dedicated machinery, the Trim Ex 26S reduces tree-trimming labor. Savings are also found in the low maintenance, as it does not have loose chains or require bar oil for lubrication. Also, no operator components are near the cutting apparatus. The assembly allows the operator to trim from a distance safely.

A smaller saw attachment, the Trim Ex 18C, can fit on skid steers with a 1,300-pound rated operated capacity. The Trim Ex 18C takes up as little as 4″ on the front of an equipment trailer. The boom can be straight, offset to the machine side, or folded for transport. The tree trimmer requires 10 gpm auxiliary flow and has a 10-foot forward reach with an 18′ working height. Fecon also partnered with the founder of TREEfrogg to develop and design the Trim Ex 26D, a dialectric saw attachment. The Trim Ex 26D offers added safety when trimming trees around power lines. It is also lighter in weight than the 26S.

For more on Fecon, read:

Fecon Auctioning Bull Hog Mulcher for Children of Fallen Patriots

For more Tree Services® articles, see:

Staking Trees For Better Outcomes

Assessing Trees For Storm Resilience

Seven Tough Trees For Urban Areas & Climate Challenges In 2023