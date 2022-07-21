Mazio SKID Pavers

With a 1.5 cubic yard hopper capacity, paving width of up to 6.2′, and paving speed of 82′ per minute, the Mazio SKID Paver can be installed on any type of ISO 24410 skid steer loader. The unit works with hot or cold mix asphalt, paving asphalt thicknesses of 2″to 10″. LPG heaters keep material heated to 284° F. The wide 108.25″ hopper receives asphalt material directly from the haul truck, allowing for front or side loading, and automatically feeds to a 7.9′ auger. The machine’s retractable hydraulic screed allows the operator to work around obstacles. The SKID Paver can be operated forward and backward from cab or via wireless remote control. All functions operate hydraulically, including auger, screed lifting, lowering, and telescopic positioning; and hopper opening/closing. The hopper opens into two widths for versatility, and fully folds for easy transport. The SKID Paver will also spread sand, gravel, stones, and concrete in flat layers.

