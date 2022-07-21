This assortment of equipment and solutions for hardscape projects can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
ClifRock™ Panel System
The ClifRock™ Panel System utilizes engineered molds that save money and time, while preserving the same strength, aesthetics, and durability of natural stone. ClifRock precast panels are taken from exact impressions of real stone pieces that were hand-selected by a stone mason with 20 years of experience. Featuring the natural texturing, color, and finish of real stone, they can be made in almost any color and profile—from rough-cut sandstone to chunky river rock. ClifRock collaborated with one of the world’s leading concrete chemists to develop a panel mixture that provides resistance to higher temperatures, stability through freezing temperatures and ensuing thaws, and superior strength. The Panel Masonry™ technology used combines the appearance of stone with simplified installation and lifetime durability.
Eco-Promenade® Permeable Paver
from Unilock®
Unilock’s Eco-Promenade plank-style permeable paver is appropriate for residential or commercial projects, including pedestrian or vehicular applications. The Eco-Promenade paver employs spacer bars to create a 7mm gap between the units. When installed on an open-graded base with a fine stone chip joint infill, Eco-Promenade pavers allow water to flow directly through to the earth and away from storm drains and sewer systems. Utilizing Unilock EnduraColor™ technology, the refined surface is achieved with a two-step manufacturing process that combines a base of coarser aggregates with concentrated color and wear-resistant finer aggregates. This process protects the appearance from fading over time because the top layer prevents large, lighter color aggregates from ever showing through. For large scale commercial projects, special order colors and textures are available.
Crary® Bear Cat® Wheeled Vacuum
The Crary® Bear Cat® Wheeled Vacuum is a great way to clean up dry messes quickly and efficiently after a paving project. Tackle everything your paver project leaves behind and more with either push or 3-speed, self-propelled drive options. Standard features for each model include: five different height settings for easy pick-up on any type of terrain; a 56-gallon capacity quick dump bag; adjustable handle bars with cushion grip; a five-blade radial fan that delivers more CFM; and easy-to-maneuver 12″ x 2.5″ rubber tires with ball bearing hubs. A variety of options are available for each model including extra bags, a hose kit for hard-to-reach areas, pivoting casters for easy maneuvering on hard surfaces, and a nozzle wear plate.
ICPI Technical Bulletin 18
Made available by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI, Technical Bulletin 18 is a how-to-manual on the construction of a Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement System. Design and Installation Professionals frequently turn to interlocking concrete pavements and permeable interlocking concrete pavements because they offer lower initial and life cycle costs and provide environmentally sustainable solutions. ICPI provides resources for ICP and PICP design, construction, and maintenance. These include: Tech Specs, Guide Specs, Detail Drawings, Construction Tolerance Guides, Fact Sheets, Design Manuals, and design software. The 16-page bulletin is one of many that can be found in ICPI’s extensive Tech Spec Library, available for free on the ICPI website or by emailing icpi@icpi.org directly.
Nicolock Checker Block®
Checker Block® provides the strength of concrete with steel reinforcement in areas where a grassy look or drainage is desired—including overflow parking, service roads, tree pits, and fire lanes. It can also be used for stabilizing embankments along streams, rivers, and lakes. The 75% open surface area is broken up by waffle-shaped concrete grid pavers covering the remaining 25%. This design allows grass to grow in the gaps and provides extra drainage. It features reinforced steel to meet H20 loading specifications of 36,000 lbs per axle. A flat surface and slightly rounded edges make it safe to walk, bike, or drive on Checker Block pavers without worry.
Toro Dingo TX 1300
Bringing a new combination of power, reach, and convenient control to the Toro Dingo lineup, the TX 1300 utility loader is ideal for hardscape, landscape, and tree care projects. The Dingo TX 1300 features an exclusive INTELLESCOPE® loader arm with SmartLoad technology, giving the operator an additional 26″ of reach. A hinge-pin height of 109″ allows for loads to be lifted up and over the side of a dumpster or truck for convenience. With integrated hydraulics and loader arm functions combined into one thumb-operated controller, one hand can be used to operate the loader arm and auxiliary attachments and the other to operate the Toro patented traction controls. This feature makes it more manageable than ever to pick, place, and dump loads all day long.
Mazio SKID Pavers
With a 1.5 cubic yard hopper capacity, paving width of up to 6.2′, and paving speed of 82′ per minute, the Mazio SKID Paver can be installed on any type of ISO 24410 skid steer loader. The unit works with hot or cold mix asphalt, paving asphalt thicknesses of 2″to 10″. LPG heaters keep material heated to 284° F. The wide 108.25″ hopper receives asphalt material directly from the haul truck, allowing for front or side loading, and automatically feeds to a 7.9′ auger. The machine’s retractable hydraulic screed allows the operator to work around obstacles. The SKID Paver can be operated forward and backward from cab or via wireless remote control. All functions operate hydraulically, including auger, screed lifting, lowering, and telescopic positioning; and hopper opening/closing. The hopper opens into two widths for versatility, and fully folds for easy transport. The SKID Paver will also spread sand, gravel, stones, and concrete in flat layers.
