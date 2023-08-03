WAC Lighting Co-Founders Tai & Tony Wang Honored

Tai has served as an active Board member of Selfhelp and is the Founder and Chair of Selfhelp’s Chinese Advisory Council.

WAC Lighting Co-Founders Tai and Tony Wang were honored at Selfhelp’s 2023 Gala recently at Pier Sixty in New York City. Tai and Tony Wang are known for their professional accomplishments in the lighting industry, however, they also have a deep commitment to bettering the community and world at large, with a special focus on enhancing the vibrant Chinese community of New York.

Through their Glow Foundation and Glow Community Center, the Wangs give back to the Chinese-speaking community, providing opportunities for people of all ages to learn, grow, and become self-sufficient. Additionally, since 2015, Tai has served as an active Board member of Selfhelp and is the Founder and Chair of Selfhelp’s Chinese Advisory Council.

Founded in 1936 to help those fleeing Nazi Germany, Selfhelp is the oldest and largest organization in North America providing comprehensive services to Holocaust survivors. Lessons learned gave way to Selfhelp’s work with other vulnerable populations, and today Selfhelp serves over 5,000 older Chinese immigrants. Many live in one of Selfhelp’s 17 affordable residences, attend Selfhelp’s robust senior centers, and are helped by competent and compassionate Chinese-speaking social workers whose work enables them to live independently with dignity.

Forty-two years ago, the Wangs came to the U.S. chasing their dreams. With little money, they purchased a grocery retailer in Queens, NY and in 1984 established WAC Lighting, which has evolved into a global company with a vertically integrated design, engineering, and production operation. Technical innovation and advancements in LED light sources, materials engineering, electronics, creative optical design, and architecture have allowed WAC to push the boundaries of engineering and design.

Tai has received numerous awards including: 2021 Woman of Distinction Honoree from the Speaker of the New York Council; Ellis Island Medal of Honor as Distinguished Civic Leadership Award; President’s Volunteer Service and Leadership Awards from International Leadership Foundation; Humanitarian Service Award and Sponsor Recognition Award from Gift of Life; the Honoree Award from Queens Botanical Garden, and Recognition Award from Selfhelp’s Chinese Advisory Council. She also received: the North Hempstead Woman’s Role of Honor Award, Innovative Leadership Award from LaGuardia Community College, and Honoree Award from the Hofstra University Celebration of Suburban Diversity. Tai has received honors from New York City Councilman Corey Johnson, New York Senator Anna Kaplan, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and many other officials. Under Mrs. Wang’s leadership, WAC received the prestigious HEARTS Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership, empathy, and service during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing 500,000 surgical masks to U.S. hospitals and healthcare centers.

Currently serving as Chairman of WAC, Tony Wang was nominated Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young and has received many other accolades.

The next generation is also doing their part. Shelley and Dirk Wald, President & co-CEOs of WAC Lighting, recently received the 2023 Rick Wiedemer Guiding Light Award from The H Foundation. The Lighting Industry inspired the creation of the Guiding Light Award to specifically honor companies and individuals in the lighting community for their consistent and enduring efforts support The H Foundation’s mission to fund basic science research and find a cure for cancer.

