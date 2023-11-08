Representative Lou Correa’s (D-CA) introduced the Promoting Reduction of Emissions Through Landscaping Equipment Act on October 23, which creates a federal tax credit to enable landscaping businesses of all sizes to transition to zero-emission equipment. Led by Rep. Correa, this legislation has been co-sponsored by Representatives Barbara Lee (CA-12), Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.-At Large), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), Shri Thanedar (MI-13), and David Trone (MD-06). The bill is welcomed and endorsed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

The bill provides a 40% credit for businesses on the purchase of zero-emission equipment, such as mowers, leaf blowers, hedgers, and accessories up to $25,000 every year and up to $100,000 over the course of 10 consecutive years. The tax credit, which applies to any equipment purchased on or after January 1, 2023, also extends to retrofitting equipment that transforms gas power devices to zero-emission.

“This bill, which would help landscape companies offset some of the cost of transitioning from gas to zero-emission equipment, is an important model for legislation supporting the business community while also protecting the environment,” said Britt Wood, CEO of the National Association of Landscape Professionals. “We applaud Rep. Correa for his leadership on this important issue.”

NALP supports a responsible transition to zero-emission equipment which takes time due to needed electrical infrastructure updates, new equipment purchases, and technician training. The proposed bill will help speed the transition by providing resources through tax incentives that support quicker transition.